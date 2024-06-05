Capital International Sarl Sells 62,905 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,905 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Sempra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,242 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 1.1 %

Sempra stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. 1,003,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

