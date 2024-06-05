Capital Research Global Investors Buys 723,807 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,807 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $706,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Prologis by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 551,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 145,421 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.74. 2,807,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

