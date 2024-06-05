Capital Research Global Investors Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $878,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.49. The stock had a trading volume of 479,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

