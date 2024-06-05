Capital Research Global Investors Has $507.38 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $507,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 708,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

