Capital Research Global Investors Has $560.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,236 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.33% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $560,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.06. The company had a trading volume of 785,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

