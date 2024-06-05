Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.23% of Constellation Brands worth $543,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.03. 914,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.31.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

