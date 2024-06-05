Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 4,677 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,010,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Copart were worth $784,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Copart by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 3,617,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,324. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.