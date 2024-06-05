Capital Research Global Investors Sells 6,071,031 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,525,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Grab were worth $446,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 15,987,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,082,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.82. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

