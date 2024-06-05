Capital World Investors Acquires 212,218 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Block were worth $967,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

SQ traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. 6,503,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.