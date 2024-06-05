Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 10.65% of AES worth $1,373,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 6,224,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,860. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

