Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,314,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561,306 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.61% of Crown Castle worth $1,303,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CCI traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,807. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

