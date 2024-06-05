Capital World Investors Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,378,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,034,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.55% of CSX worth $1,746,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 509,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,915. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

