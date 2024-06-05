Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,241,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

SPGI traded up $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.29. The company had a trading volume of 879,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,788. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.21. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

