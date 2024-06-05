Capital World Investors Has $1.15 Billion Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.41% of DexCom worth $1,151,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $231,773,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $173,120,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,988. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.