Capital World Investors Has $830.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $830,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.30. 716,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.09 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

