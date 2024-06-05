Capital World Investors Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $791,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.65.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $308.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.92 and its 200-day moving average is $425.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

