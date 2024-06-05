Capital World Investors Sells 2,556,176 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,748,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,556,176 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.12% of Mosaic worth $1,420,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,210. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

