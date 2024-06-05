Capital World Investors Sells 2,640,196 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,679,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640,196 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 6.77% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $1,513,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WPM traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 1,571,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,410. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.