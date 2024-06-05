CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,343 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 2.16% of CareTrust REIT worth $63,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $18,640,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

