CARsgen Therapeutics (OTC:CRTHF) Trading Down 43.1%

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (OTC:CRTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 43.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

CARsgen Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

CARsgen Therapeutics Company Profile

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors in China and the United States. The company is developing autologous CAR-T product candidates, including CT053, which targets B-cell maturation antigen that is in pivotal Phase II/III trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; CT041, which targets Claudin 18.2, is in Phase II/III clinical trial for gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for gastric or pancreatic cancer; CT011, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with Glypican-3 positive IIIa hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); and CT071, that is in Phase I clinical trial which targets G protein-coupled receptor class C group 5 member D for the treatment of R/R MM and relapsed/refractory primary plasma cell leukemia (R/R pPCL).

Featured Stories

