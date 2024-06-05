Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 518,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

