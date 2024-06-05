CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 7th

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 7th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

CEA Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CEA Industries stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. CEA Industries has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 137.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

