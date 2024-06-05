CEEK VR Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and $4.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,535.64 or 0.99891793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00108525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05489142 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $4,876,572.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

