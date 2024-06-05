Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,244,925.00 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total value of C$1,244,925.00.

Shares of CLS stock traded up C$3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$75.64. The company had a trading volume of 326,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.41. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$83.16.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC cut Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

