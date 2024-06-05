Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 61,620 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $54,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 977,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 280,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

