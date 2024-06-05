Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $349.07 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 3.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $349,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

