Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $41.93 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,400 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.79. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

