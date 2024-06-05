Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,105,436 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,105,436 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $122,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 966,860 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 129,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $11,328,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

ROIC opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

