Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 93,110 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,110 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for about 3.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Sun Communities worth $277,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,638,000 after acquiring an additional 570,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,134,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

