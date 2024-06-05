Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,183,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914,741 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $951,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 1,344,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

