Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 176,413 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $36,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 254,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 153,830 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 2,284,571 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

