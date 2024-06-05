Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.51. 1,727,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,313. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

