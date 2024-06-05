Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $21.70 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of ONEOK worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ONEOK by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,424,000 after buying an additional 140,822 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.