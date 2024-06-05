Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $21.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 5,275,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.