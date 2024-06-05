Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $41.16 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 90,336 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 270,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 872,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 647,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 11,961,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

