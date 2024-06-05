Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 34,401 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,401 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,024,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,120,207. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

