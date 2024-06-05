Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,131 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 531,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 514,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 222,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.