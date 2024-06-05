Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Cut by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

