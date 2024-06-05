China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5644 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMHHY remained flat at $13.44 during trading on Wednesday. China Merchants Port has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

