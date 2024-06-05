China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5644 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMHHY remained flat at $13.44 during trading on Wednesday. China Merchants Port has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.
About China Merchants Port
