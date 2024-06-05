CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Down 0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 33,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
