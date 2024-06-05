CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 4.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.68. 36,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 10,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

CHS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

