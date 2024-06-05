CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $27.64 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $711,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 19.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 22.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $235.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

