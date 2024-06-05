CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $31.51 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.90.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $750.56 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $791.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

