CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $42.42 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

