CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $44.58 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $44,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $248.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average of $280.11. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

