CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $33,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $390,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,250,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

