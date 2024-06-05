CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 407 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $37,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.40.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.