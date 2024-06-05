Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 319.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $27,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

