Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 128,715 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22,639.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,387,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $152,680,000 after buying an additional 1,381,015 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 196,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 348,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. 3,299,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.