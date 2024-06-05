Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $26.06 Million Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,057,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. 1,949,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

